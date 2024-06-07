Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to name team at lunchtime

Jun 7, 2024 08:56 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to name team at lunchtime
Kerry are to name their team this lunchtime for their opening game in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom will be away to Donegal at 5 past 1 on Sunday.

