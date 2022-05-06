Kerry to name side tonight for Munster opener

Kerry will tonight name their team for the Munster Senior Football Championship opener.
The Kingdom face Cork tomorrow in the last four, from 6 at Pairc Ui Rinn.
Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for those Kerry team details.
