Kerry to name side tonight for Munster opener

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry will tonight name their team for the Munster Senior Football Championship opener.

The Kingdom face Cork tomorrow in the last four, from 6 at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for those Kerry team details.

