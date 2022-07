Kerry will play Mayo in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football semi final in Croke Park next weekend.

The Kingdom won a high scoring encounter with Armagh, coming out on top by 4-12 to 2-14.

Mayo had 2 points to spare in their win over Cork.

Donegal and Meath will meet in the other semi final of a double header, with throw in times of 2 and 4 for the games.

The order of which has yet to be confirmed