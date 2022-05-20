Kerry to meet Cork in Munster minor football final

Kerry are to meet Cork in the Munster minor football final.
The Rebels beat Tipperary by 3-20 to 1-13 last night to progress to the decider on June 1st.
That final will be played in Cork.
