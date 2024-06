Kerry will learn who their All-Ireland quarter-final opponents are tomorrow morning.

The draw for the All-Ireland quarter-finals will take place on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland show after the 8:30am news.

The eight teams remaining are as follows:

Armagh

Donegal

Dublin

Kerry

Roscommon

Louth

Galway

Derry

Kerry can face either Galway, Derry, or Roscommon.