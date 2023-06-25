Kerry to face Tyrone or Monaghan in All-Ireland Championship

Mayo are into the All Ireland senior football championship quarter finals and Galway have been knocked out.

Mayo edged their Connacht rivals by one point - 1 goal and 10 points to 12 points at Pearse Stadium.

Galway were 8-3 ahead at the break with the aid of a strong breeze, but it wasn't enough as Mayo used the wind to their advantage in the second period.

David McBrien's goal helped them establish a lead which they would never relinquish and they are in tomorrow morning's draw for the last eight.

Kerry cannot face Mayo or Cork as they've already played them in the group stages. It means Kerry must meet Tyrone or Monaghan.

Down will play Meath in the Tailteann Cup final.

Down crushed Laois by 8-16 to 2-12 at Croke Park, with Liam Kerr scoring a hat trick.

Meath earlier edged Antrim by 2-16 to 2-14 at HQ.

Elsewhere, Aidan O'Rourke has stepped down as Donegal manager following their defeat to Tyrone in yesterday's preliminary quarter final.

He took over from Paddy Carr in March.