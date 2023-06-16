Kerry to announce team this lunchtime

Kerry will announce their team this lunchtime for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship opener tomorrow.
The Kingdom are away to Dublin in Parnell Park from 5 o’clock.
