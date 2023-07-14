Kerry to announce team this lunchtime

Kerry are to announce their team this lunchtime for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final.
The Kingdom play Meath at 7.30 tomorrow in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
