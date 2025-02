Kerry will tonight name their team for Round 4 of the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom are away to Tyrone at 1.45 on Sunday.

The Kerry side for Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League is also to be revealed tonight.

Advertisement

The Kingdom will be at Donegal from 1 on Sunday.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selections.