Two Kerry clubs can tomorrow qualify for AIB Munster Club Football Championship finals.

In the last four of the Seniors Dr. Crokes take on Rathgormack (Waterford) at Fraher Field Dungarvan from 1.

Denis Coleman, Dr Crokes selector



Kenny Hassett, Rathgormack manager



Tomas McCarthy, WLR FM



The semi-final of the Intermediate has Austin Stacks away to Kilshannig (Cork) at 1.

Billy Lee, Austin Stacks manager



Colm O'Dea, Kilshannig manager