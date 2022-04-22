Kerry teams named for Championship outings

The Kerry teams have been named for games this weekend in the Ladies All Ireland U14 and Munster U16 Championships.

In Round 3 of the Munster U16 Championship Kerry are away to Tipperary tomorrow at 2 in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town.

1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahillys

2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

3. Lucy O’Sullivan - Fossa

4. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney

5. Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks

6. Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory

7. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

8. Kelly Enright (VC) - Moyvane

9. Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks

10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's

11. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

12. Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott

13. Clara Daly - Southern Geals

14. Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels

15. Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane

Advertisement

16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

17. Sian Corkery - Cromane

18. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

19. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane

20. Katie Doe - Firies

21. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

22. Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk

23. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels

24. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

25. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

26. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's

27. Aoife Barrett - Na Gaeil

28. Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels

29. Amy Woods - Duagh

30. Anna Collins – Ballymacelligott

Also tomorrow, in the All Ireland U14 Quarter Final at UL at 3.30 Kerry take on Mayo.

1. Éabha Ní Shiúrdáin - Corca Dhuibhne

2. Jamie Lee O'Connor (Captain) Ballymac

3. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa

4. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels

5. Siofra Randles - Dr. Crokes

6. Sadhbh Ni Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne

7. Sibeal Ni Shéaghdha - Corca Dhuibhne

8. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort

9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill

10. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane

11. Phoebe O'Shea - ISG

12. Leah Griffin - Scartaglin

13. Naoise O'Donoghue MKL Gaels

14. Brid Curtin (V Captain ) - Currow

15. Avril Rooney - Beaufort

Advertisement

16. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa

17. Riadh O'Sullivan - Laune Rangers

18. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis

19. Shaunagh Kirby - Abbeydorney

20. Doireann O'Neill - ISG

21. Laura Falvey - Abbeydorney

22. Saoirse O'Connor MCarthy - Kerins O’ Rahillys

23. Maggie Quirke - Cromane

24. Ali Gill - Southern Gaels

25. Eve Broderick - Na Gael

26. Hayley O'Flaherty - Daingean Uí Chúis

27. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds

28. Caitlin Griffin - Scartaglin

29. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’ Rahillys

30. Keelin O'Shea - Southern Gaels