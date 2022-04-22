Kerry teams named for Championship outings

The Kerry teams have been named for games this weekend in the Ladies All Ireland U14 and Munster U16 Championships.
In Round 3 of the Munster U16 Championship Kerry are away to Tipperary tomorrow at 2 in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town.
1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahillys
2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3. Lucy O’Sullivan - Fossa
4. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney
5. Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks
6. Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory
7. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
8. Kelly Enright (VC) - Moyvane
9. Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks
10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's
11. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
12. Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott
13. Clara Daly - Southern Geals
14. Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels
15. Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane
16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
17. Sian Corkery - Cromane
18. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
19. Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
20. Katie Doe - Firies
21. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
22. Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk
23. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
24. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
25. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
26. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's
27. Aoife Barrett - Na Gaeil
28. Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
29. Amy Woods - Duagh
30. Anna Collins – Ballymacelligott
Also tomorrow, in the All Ireland U14 Quarter Final at UL at 3.30 Kerry take on Mayo.
1. Éabha Ní Shiúrdáin - Corca Dhuibhne
2. Jamie Lee O'Connor (Captain) Ballymac
3. Clodagh Clancy - Fossa
4. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
5. Siofra Randles - Dr. Crokes
6. Sadhbh Ni Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
7. Sibeal Ni Shéaghdha - Corca Dhuibhne
8. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
10. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
11. Phoebe O'Shea - ISG
12. Leah Griffin - Scartaglin
13. Naoise O'Donoghue MKL Gaels
14. Brid Curtin (V Captain ) - Currow
15. Avril Rooney - Beaufort
16. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
17. Riadh O'Sullivan - Laune Rangers
18. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis
19. Shaunagh Kirby - Abbeydorney
20. Doireann O'Neill - ISG
21. Laura Falvey - Abbeydorney
22. Saoirse O'Connor MCarthy - Kerins O’ Rahillys
23. Maggie Quirke - Cromane
24. Ali Gill - Southern Gaels
25. Eve Broderick - Na Gael
26. Hayley O'Flaherty - Daingean Uí Chúis
27. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
28. Caitlin Griffin - Scartaglin
29. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’ Rahillys
30. Keelin O'Shea - Southern Gaels