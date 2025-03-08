Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Teams In Super & National League Basketball Fixtures

Mar 8, 2025 13:31 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Teams In Super & National League Basketball Fixtures
Basketball Ireland
Share this article

Looking ahead to tonight's action in the Men’s Super League

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Griffith College Éanna at 7

Team Flexachem host UCC Demons at 7.15.

Advertisement

In the Womens Superleague

At 5 - Mercy College Waterford is the venue for SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Utility Trust St Pauls

Moving on to the Mens National League

Advertisement

Scotts Lakers welcome Moy Tolka Rovers to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at 7.30.

At the same time, Killarney Cougars will be away to Drogheda Wolves.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Away To Carlow In Very Camogie League
Advertisement
Warriors U20s Lose For The First Time
Ireland In Six Nations Showdown With France
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Away To Carlow In Very Camogie League
Warriors U20s Lose For The First Time
Ireland In Six Nations Showdown With France
104% rise in Kerry hosts receiving APR payment for housing Ukrainians
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus