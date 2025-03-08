Kerry Teams In Super & National League Basketball Fixtures

Looking ahead to tonight's action in the Men’s Super League
Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Griffith College Éanna at 7
Team Flexachem host UCC Demons at 7.15.
In the Womens Superleague
At 5 - Mercy College Waterford is the venue for SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Utility Trust St Pauls
Moving on to the Mens National League
Scotts Lakers welcome Moy Tolka Rovers to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at 7.30.
At the same time, Killarney Cougars will be away to Drogheda Wolves.