The ¼ final of the Pat Duffy National Cup has Garvey's Tralee Warriors playing UCC Demons.

Tip-off in Neptune Stadium is at 4.

Flexachem KCYMS are away to Eanna of Dublin in their ¼ final tie at 7.

It's also quarter final time in the Paudie O'Connor National Cup and Utility Trust St Pauls are at Trinity Meteors from 5.30.

In the Men’s National League at 6.30 Scotts Lakers are away to Tipp Talons.