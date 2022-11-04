Kerry teams aiming to progress to provincial semi-finals

2 Kerry teams will tomorrow aim to progress to provincial semi-finals.

Causeway and Kilgarvan both play at 1.30 in AIB Munster Club Hurling Championships.

Causeway’s Intermediate outing takes them to Cusack Park, Ennis to face St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin

Michael Guilfoyle is in charge of the Clare outfit

Kilgarvan’s Junior encounter sees them welcome Clare outfit Banner to Lewis Road in Killarney.

Kilgarvan boss Mikey Foley was asked about their preparations since the county final victory

Banner boss Pat Devitt