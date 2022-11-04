Kerry teams aiming to progress to provincial semi-finals

2 Kerry teams will tomorrow aim to progress to provincial semi-finals.
Causeway and Kilgarvan both play at 1.30 in AIB Munster Club Hurling Championships.
Causeway’s Intermediate outing takes them to Cusack Park, Ennis to face St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.
Advertisement
Causeway manager Stephen Goggin
Michael Guilfoyle is in charge of the Clare outfit
Kilgarvan’s Junior encounter sees them welcome Clare outfit Banner to Lewis Road in Killarney.
Advertisement
Kilgarvan boss Mikey Foley was asked about their preparations since the county final victory
Banner boss Pat Devitt