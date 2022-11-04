Advertisement
Sport

Kerry teams aiming to progress to provincial semi-finals

Nov 4, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry teams aiming to progress to provincial semi-finals Kerry teams aiming to progress to provincial semi-finals
Share this article

2 Kerry teams will tomorrow aim to progress to provincial semi-finals.

Causeway and Kilgarvan both play at 1.30 in AIB Munster Club Hurling Championships.

Causeway’s Intermediate outing takes them to Cusack Park, Ennis to face St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Advertisement

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin

Michael Guilfoyle is in charge of the Clare outfit

Kilgarvan’s Junior encounter sees them welcome Clare outfit Banner to Lewis Road in Killarney.

Advertisement

Kilgarvan boss Mikey Foley was asked about their preparations since the county final victory

Banner boss Pat Devitt

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus