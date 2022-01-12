Kerry team to play Tipperary announced

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry side are away to Tipperary at 7 tonight.
If they avoid defeat they will progress to the final of the McGrath Cup on Saturday.
Kerry will return to play in their usual Green and Gold.
Seán O’Shea will captain the side.
1 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore
2 Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
8 Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks
9 Adrian Spillane Templenoe
10 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes
11 Paudie Clifford Fossa
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks
13 Killian Spillane Templenoe
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Dara Roche Glenflesk
Subs
16 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes
17 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht
18 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda
19 Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes
20 Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys
21 Paul O Shea Kilcummin
22 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
23 Éanna Ó Conchúr An Ghaeltacht