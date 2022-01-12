Kerry team to play Tipperary announced

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry side are away to Tipperary at 7 tonight.

If they avoid defeat they will progress to the final of the McGrath Cup on Saturday.

Kerry will return to play in their usual Green and Gold.

Seán O’Shea will captain the side.

1 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore

2 Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

8 Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks

9 Adrian Spillane Templenoe

10 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes

11 Paudie Clifford Fossa

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks

13 Killian Spillane Templenoe

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Dara Roche Glenflesk

Subs

16 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes

17 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht

18 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda

19 Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes

20 Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys

21 Paul O Shea Kilcummin

22 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

23 Éanna Ó Conchúr An Ghaeltacht