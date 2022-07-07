Kerry team to face Dublin to be named tomorrow

The Kerry team to face Dublin in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship will be named at 8pm tomorrow

The Kingdom face their old rivals for a place in the All Ireland Final against either Derry or Galway.

Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss will announce the team live on Radio Kerry after news at 8pm.

Advertisement

We will of course have live commentary of Kerry v Dublin from Croke Park, in association with McElligotts Listowel Road Tralee

Powering the Kingdom with the best choice of eco-friendly Diesel, Petrol, Hybrid and plug-in Hybrid in Kerry