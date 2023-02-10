Kerry team to be revealed tonight

The Kerry team for round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League will be revealed tonight.
The Kingdom will be home to Carlow at 2 on Sunday.
Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 9 tonight for details of that team selection.
Advertisement
The Kerry team for round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League will be revealed tonight.
The Kingdom will be home to Carlow at 2 on Sunday.
Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 9 tonight for details of that team selection.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus