Kerry team to be revealed tonight

Feb 10, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team to be revealed tonight Kerry team to be revealed tonight
The Kerry team for round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League will be revealed tonight.

The Kingdom will be home to Carlow at 2 on Sunday.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 9 tonight for details of that team selection.

