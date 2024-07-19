Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime

The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final will be revealed this lunchtime.
The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh, from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.
Advertisement
The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final will be revealed this lunchtime.
The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh, from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus