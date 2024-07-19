Advertisement
Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime

Jul 19, 2024 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime
Kerry v Meath in the LGFA TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champuonship Quarter Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final will be revealed this lunchtime.

The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh, from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

