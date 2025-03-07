Kerry team to be announced tonight for game against Down

Kerry will name their team tonight for the weekend outing in the Allianz Hurling League.
The Kingdom host Down at 1 on Sunday.
Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.
