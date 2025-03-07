Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team to be announced tonight for game against Down

Mar 7, 2025 13:26 By radiokerrysport
Kerry will name their team tonight for the weekend outing in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom host Down at 1 on Sunday.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.

