Kerry team to be announced tonight

Feb 9, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team to be announced tonight
Kerry Hurling Manager Stephen Molumphy. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry team is to announced tonight for their second outing of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom are away to Down at 1 tomorrow.

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.

