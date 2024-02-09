Kerry team to be announced tonight

The Kerry team is to announced tonight for their second outing of the Allianz Hurling League.
The Kingdom are away to Down at 1 tomorrow.
Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.
