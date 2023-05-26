Kerry team revealed for Munster final

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team for the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final against Cork in Mallow, at half 3 on Sunday.

Eilís Lynch, Aoife Dillane and Aishling O’Connell are in for Ciara O'Brien, Louise Galvin and Mary O'Connell.

Meanwhile, Siofra O'Shea is named amongst the subs having gone off injured in the recent draw against Cork.

Kerry team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stack

5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

13. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort

14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (C) - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Ciara O’Brien - Laune Rangers

18. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

19. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

20. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

21. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans

22. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

23. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

24. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

25. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

26. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk

27. Mary Collins - Rathmore

28. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

29. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels

30. Síofra O’Shea - Southern Gaels

The game will be live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Lee Strand.