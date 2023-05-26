Kerry team revealed for Munster final

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team for the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final against Cork in Mallow, at half 3 on Sunday.
Eilís Lynch, Aoife Dillane and Aishling O’Connell are in for Ciara O'Brien, Louise Galvin and Mary O'Connell.
Meanwhile, Siofra O'Shea is named amongst the subs having gone off injured in the recent draw against Cork.
Kerry team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stack
5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
13. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort
14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (C) - Corca Dhuibhne
Subs
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Ciara O’Brien - Laune Rangers
18. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
19. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
20. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
21. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans
22. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
23. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
24. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
25. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
26. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
27. Mary Collins - Rathmore
28. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
29. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels
30. Síofra O’Shea - Southern Gaels
The game will be live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Lee Strand.