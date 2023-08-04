Kerry team revealed for Ladies All-Ireland Final

Kerry have revealed their team for the ZuCar Ladies All-Ireland U18 B Football Championship Final.
The Kingdom are to face Sligo tomorrow, in McDonagh Park Nenagh from 2:30.
Kerry joint manager Donal Rahilly
Kerry Team
1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
3. Roisin Smith - Cromane
4. Laura Reilly - Churchill
5. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
6. Roisin Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott
7. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
8. Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory
9. Kellie Enright - Moyvane
10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
11. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes
12. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
13. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels
14. Julia Curtin – Castleisland Desmonds
15. Katie Doe - Firies
Subs:
16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott
17. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
18. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
19. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
20. Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane
21. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
22. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort
23. Orla Clifford - Annascaul
24. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
25. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
26. Hannah Herlihy – Castleisland Desmonds
27. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels