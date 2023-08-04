Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team revealed for Ladies All-Ireland Final

Aug 4, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team revealed for Ladies All-Ireland Final Kerry team revealed for Ladies All-Ireland Final
Kerry have revealed their team for the ZuCar Ladies All-Ireland U18 B Football Championship Final.

The Kingdom are to face Sligo tomorrow, in McDonagh Park Nenagh from 2:30.

Kerry joint manager Donal Rahilly

Kerry Team

1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels

3. Roisin Smith - Cromane

4. Laura Reilly - Churchill

5. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

6. Roisin Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott

7. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

8. Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory

9. Kellie Enright - Moyvane

10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

11. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

12. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

13. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels

14. Julia Curtin – Castleisland Desmonds

15. Katie Doe - Firies

Subs:

16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott

17. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

18. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

19. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

20. Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane

21. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

22. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort

23. Orla Clifford - Annascaul

24. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

25. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

26. Hannah Herlihy – Castleisland Desmonds

27. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

