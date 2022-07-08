Kerry team named to face Armagh tomorrow

The Kerry side to face Armagh in the TG4 Senior Ladies All Ireland Quarter Final is about to be named.
The Kingdom travel to Tullamore to face Armagh who defeated Monaghan and drew with All Ireland Champions Meath in the Group stages.
The game will be live here on Radio Kerry, with Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O Donovan bringing you all the live action.
The Kerry team is as follows:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes
4. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
11. Síofra O Shea – Southern Gaels
12. Anna Galvin (C) – Na Fianna
13. Katie Brosnan - Firies
14. Danielle O’Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
18. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels
19. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
20. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
21. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
22. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels
23. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
24. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Éire Óg
25. Anna Clifford - Fossa
26. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil
27. Elizabeth Mohan – Killarney Legion
28. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers
29. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds
30. Louise Galvin – Finuge/St Senans