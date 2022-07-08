Kerry team named to face Armagh tomorrow

The Kerry side to face Armagh in the TG4 Senior Ladies All Ireland Quarter Final is about to be named.

The Kingdom travel to Tullamore to face Armagh who defeated Monaghan and drew with All Ireland Champions Meath in the Group stages.

The game will be live here on Radio Kerry, with Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O Donovan bringing you all the live action.

The Kerry team is as follows:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes

4. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

9. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

11. Síofra O Shea – Southern Gaels

12. Anna Galvin (C) – Na Fianna

13. Katie Brosnan - Firies

14. Danielle O’Leary - Rathmore

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

17. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

18. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels

19. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

20. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

21. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

22. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels

23. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels

24. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Éire Óg

25. Anna Clifford - Fossa

26. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil

27. Elizabeth Mohan – Killarney Legion

28. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers

29. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds

30. Louise Galvin – Finuge/St Senans