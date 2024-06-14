Kerry Team Named For Waterford Clash

Kerry have named their team for the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Championship game vs Waterford this weekend.

The game throws in at 3pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthy's Kenmare.

Advertisement

1. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes

4. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O’Connell - Scartaglin

6. Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil

7. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

8. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil

9. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans (C)

11. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

12. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels

13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

14. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

17. Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

18. Eilís O’Connor – Na Gaeil

19. Katie Brosnan - Firies

20. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

21. Fay O’Donoghue - Beaufort

22. Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil

23. Bríd O’Connor – Na Gaeil

24. Róisín Smith - Cromane

25. Jess Gill – Southern Gaels

26. Hannah O Donoghue - Beaufort

27. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers

28. Kate O’Sullivan Daingean Uí Chúis

29. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels

30. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney