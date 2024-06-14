Advertisement
Kerry Team Named For Waterford Clash

Jun 14, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Team Named For Waterford Clash
Kerry LGFA Joint Managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry have named their team for the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Championship game vs Waterford this weekend.

The game throws in at 3pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthy's Kenmare.

1. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O’Connell - Scartaglin
6. Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil
7. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
8. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil
9. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans (C)
11. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
14. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
17. Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
18. Eilís O’Connor – Na Gaeil
19. Katie Brosnan - Firies
20. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
21. Fay O’Donoghue - Beaufort
22. Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil
23. Bríd O’Connor – Na Gaeil
24. Róisín Smith - Cromane
25. Jess Gill – Southern Gaels
26. Hannah O Donoghue - Beaufort
27. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
28. Kate O’Sullivan Daingean Uí Chúis
29. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels
30. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

