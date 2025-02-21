Kerry team named for Tyrone outing

There's just 1 change to the Kerry side for Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Niamh Broderick is in for Kayleigh Cronin for Sunday’s 11.30 start at Tyrone.

Kerry Team

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

4. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

5. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

6. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

7. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

11. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

12. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen

13. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

14. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

Subs

16. Katie Hannan - Beale

17. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

18. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

19. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

20. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

21. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

22. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen

23. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

24. Katie Brosnan - Firies

25. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

26. Aishling O'Connell – Scartaglen

Tyrone make two changes to the team that accounted for Mayo, with Aine Strain and Cara McCrossan coming in for Aoife Quinn and Aoife McGahan.

Tyrone:

Amelia Coyle

Jayne Lyons, Joanne Barrett, Eimear Quinn

Michaela Moore, Meabh Corrigan, Aine Strain

Aoibhinn McHugh, Meabh Mallon;

Caitlin Campbell, Slaine McCarroll, Ellie McNamee

Chloe McCaffrey, Cara McCrossan, Aoife Horisk