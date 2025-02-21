Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team named for Tyrone outing

Feb 21, 2025 12:22 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team named for Tyrone outing
3 February 2025; Rachel Dwyer of Kerry in action against Katie Murray, left, and Cora Murray of Waterford during the 2025 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 match between Waterford and Kerry at SETU Waterford in Carriganore, Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
There's just 1 change to the Kerry side for Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Niamh Broderick is in for Kayleigh Cronin for Sunday’s 11.30 start at Tyrone.

Kerry Team
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
5. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
6. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
7. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
11. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
12. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
13. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
14. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

Subs
16. Katie Hannan - Beale
17. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
18. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
19. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
20. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
21. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
22. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
23. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
24. Katie Brosnan - Firies
25. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
26. Aishling O'Connell – Scartaglen

Tyrone make two changes to the team that accounted for Mayo, with Aine Strain and Cara McCrossan coming in for Aoife Quinn and Aoife McGahan.

Tyrone:

Amelia Coyle

Jayne Lyons, Joanne Barrett, Eimear Quinn

Michaela Moore, Meabh Corrigan, Aine Strain

Aoibhinn McHugh, Meabh Mallon;

Caitlin Campbell, Slaine McCarroll, Ellie McNamee

Chloe McCaffrey, Cara McCrossan, Aoife Horisk

