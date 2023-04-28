Kerry team named for Munster opener

The Kerry team for the opening round of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship shows 3 changes from the league final victory

The Kingdom will be away to Waterford at 2 on Sunday, with Aoife Dillane, Caoimhe Evans and Fiadhna Tangney in for Cáit Lynch, Mary O' Connell and Hannah O'Donoghue.

1 Mary Ellen Bolger Southern Gaels

2 Eilís Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

3 Kayleigh Cronin Dr Crokes

4 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks

5 Aishling O' Connell Éire Óg

6 Emma Costello Firies

7 Ciara Murphy MKL Gaels

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels

10 Niamh Carmody Finuge St Senans

11 Niamh Ní Chonchúir Corca Dhuibhne

12 Caoimhe Evans MKL Gaels

13 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort

14 Síofra O' Shea (C) Southern Gaels

15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne

Advertisement

16 Ciara Butler Castlegregory

17 Cáit Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

18 Mary O' Connell Na Gaeil

19 Louise Galvin Finuge St Senans

20 Amy Harrington Inbhear Scéine Gaels

21 Niamh Broderick MKL Gaels

22 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels

23 Erica Mc Glynn Fossa

24 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney

25 Katie Brosnan Firies

26 Ava Doherty Glenflesk

27 Mary Collins Rathmore

28 Ciara O Brien Laune Rangers

29 Keri-Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion

30 Danielle O Leary Rathmore