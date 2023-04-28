Kerry team named for Munster opener

The Kerry team for the opening round of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship shows 3 changes from the league final victory
The Kingdom will be away to Waterford at 2 on Sunday, with Aoife Dillane, Caoimhe Evans and Fiadhna Tangney in for Cáit Lynch, Mary O' Connell and Hannah O'Donoghue.
1 Mary Ellen Bolger Southern Gaels
2 Eilís Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
3 Kayleigh Cronin Dr Crokes
4 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks
5 Aishling O' Connell Éire Óg
6 Emma Costello Firies
7 Ciara Murphy MKL Gaels
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels
10 Niamh Carmody Finuge St Senans
11 Niamh Ní Chonchúir Corca Dhuibhne
12 Caoimhe Evans MKL Gaels
13 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort
14 Síofra O' Shea (C) Southern Gaels
15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne
16 Ciara Butler Castlegregory
17 Cáit Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
18 Mary O' Connell Na Gaeil
19 Louise Galvin Finuge St Senans
20 Amy Harrington Inbhear Scéine Gaels
21 Niamh Broderick MKL Gaels
22 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels
23 Erica Mc Glynn Fossa
24 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney
25 Katie Brosnan Firies
26 Ava Doherty Glenflesk
27 Mary Collins Rathmore
28 Ciara O Brien Laune Rangers
29 Keri-Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion
30 Danielle O Leary Rathmore