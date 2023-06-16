Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team named for Dublin clash

Jun 16, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team named for Dublin clash Kerry team named for Dublin clash
Share this article

There are 2 changes to Kerry’s team to take on Dublin tomorrow in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Louise Galvin and Siofra O'Shea are in for Aoife Dillane and Niamh Carmody for the game in Parnell Park at 5.

Team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
10. Niamh Ní Chonchúir Corca Dhuibhne
11. Síofra O'Shea (C) - Southern Gaels
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
13. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort
14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

Advertisement

Subs:
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
18. Amy Harrington - Beaufort
19. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
20. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
21. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
22. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
24. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
25. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
26. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
27. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
28. Mary Collins - Rathmore
29. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels
30. Eilís O Connor - Na Gaeil

Dublin:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus