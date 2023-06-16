Kerry team named for Dublin clash

There are 2 changes to Kerry’s team to take on Dublin tomorrow in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.
Louise Galvin and Siofra O'Shea are in for Aoife Dillane and Niamh Carmody for the game in Parnell Park at 5.
Team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
10. Niamh Ní Chonchúir Corca Dhuibhne
11. Síofra O'Shea (C) - Southern Gaels
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
13. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort
14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
18. Amy Harrington - Beaufort
19. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
20. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
21. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
22. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
24. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
25. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
26. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
27. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
28. Mary Collins - Rathmore
29. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels
30. Eilís O Connor - Na Gaeil
Dublin: