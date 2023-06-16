Kerry team named for Dublin clash

There are 2 changes to Kerry’s team to take on Dublin tomorrow in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Louise Galvin and Siofra O'Shea are in for Aoife Dillane and Niamh Carmody for the game in Parnell Park at 5.

Team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans

8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

10. Niamh Ní Chonchúir Corca Dhuibhne

11. Síofra O'Shea (C) - Southern Gaels

12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

13. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort

14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs:

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

18. Amy Harrington - Beaufort

19. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk

20. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

21. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

22. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

24. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

25. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

26. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

27. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

28. Mary Collins - Rathmore

29. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels

30. Eilís O Connor - Na Gaeil

Dublin:

