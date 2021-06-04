Kerry team named for clash with Wexford on Sunday

The Kerry ladies’ side to face Wexford on Sunday has been named.

They face off in Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A.

The game has a 1pm throw in in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Team is as follows:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

2. Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

3. Aislinn Desmond (C) - Rathmore

4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg

6. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes

7. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

9. Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans

10. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels

11. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels

12. Louise Galvin – Finuge/St. Senans

13. Andrea Murphy – Foxrock/Cabinteely

14. Hannah O Donoghue – Beaufort

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

17. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil

18. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

19. Megan O Connell – Southern Gaels

20. Megan O Connor – Na Gaeil

21. Sarah Murphy - Rathmore

22. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

23. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels

24. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels

25. Danielle O Leary - Rathmore

26. Ella Teahan – MKL Gaels

27. Niamh Kearney - Spa

28. Máiréad Lehane – MKL Gaels

29. Anna Clifford – Fossa

30. Katie Buckley - Rathmore