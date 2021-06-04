Advertisement
Kerry team named for clash with Wexford on Sunday

Jun 4, 2021 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team named for clash with Wexford on Sunday
The Kerry ladies’ side to face Wexford on Sunday has been named.
They face off in Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A.
The game has a 1pm throw in in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Team is as follows:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
2. Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
3. Aislinn Desmond (C) - Rathmore
4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg
6. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes
7. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans
10. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
11. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels
12. Louise Galvin – Finuge/St. Senans
13. Andrea Murphy – Foxrock/Cabinteely
14. Hannah O Donoghue – Beaufort
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
17. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil
18. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
19. Megan O Connell – Southern Gaels
20. Megan O Connor – Na Gaeil
21. Sarah Murphy - Rathmore
22. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
23. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
24. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels
25. Danielle O Leary - Rathmore
26. Ella Teahan – MKL Gaels
27. Niamh Kearney - Spa
28. Máiréad Lehane – MKL Gaels
29. Anna Clifford – Fossa
30. Katie Buckley - Rathmore

