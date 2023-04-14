Kerry team announced for national final

The Kerry side has been named for Sunday's National Camogie League Divison 2 Final.

The team to take on Meath in Croke Park at midday is:

1 Aoife Fitzgerald

Advertisement

2 Michelle Costello

3 Sara Murphy

4 Rachel McCarthy

Advertisement

5 Aoife Behan

6 Niamh Leen

7 Ellen O’Donoghue

Advertisement

8 Kate Lynch

9 Clodagh Walsh

10 Patrice Diggin

Advertisement

11 Jackie Horgan

12 Caoimhe Spillane

13 Anne Marie Leen

Advertisement

14 Laura Collins

15 Amy O’Sullivan

Subs:

16 Kate Kenny

17 Ciara Moloney

18 Emma Lawlor

19 Ciara O’Sullivan

20 Aine O’Connor

21 Norette Casey

22 Julianne O’Keefe

23 Kate Buckley

24 Aishling Ni Hannifan

25 Katie Dwyer

26 Sarah Lawlor

27 Irene Dillane

28 Amy McCarthy

29 Emma Conway

30 Niamh Quinn

31 Aisling Ni Chonchubhair

32 Danielle O’Leary