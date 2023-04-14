Kerry team announced for national final

The Kerry side has been named for Sunday's National Camogie League Divison 2 Final.
The team to take on Meath in Croke Park at midday is:
1 Aoife Fitzgerald
2 Michelle Costello
3 Sara Murphy
4 Rachel McCarthy
5 Aoife Behan
6 Niamh Leen
7 Ellen O’Donoghue
8 Kate Lynch
9 Clodagh Walsh
10 Patrice Diggin
11 Jackie Horgan
12 Caoimhe Spillane
13 Anne Marie Leen
14 Laura Collins
15 Amy O’Sullivan
Subs:
16 Kate Kenny
17 Ciara Moloney
18 Emma Lawlor
19 Ciara O’Sullivan
20 Aine O’Connor
21 Norette Casey
22 Julianne O’Keefe
23 Kate Buckley
24 Aishling Ni Hannifan
25 Katie Dwyer
26 Sarah Lawlor
27 Irene Dillane
28 Amy McCarthy
29 Emma Conway
30 Niamh Quinn
31 Aisling Ni Chonchubhair
32 Danielle O’Leary