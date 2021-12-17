Kerry swimmer among winners at Irish National Short Course Championships

Jack Grace of the Kingdom Swimming Club & the Swim Ireland High Performance Squad, Limerick has been crowned 100m Freestyle Champion at the Irish National Short Course Championships.
He took the honours in a time of 49.22.
