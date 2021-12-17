Advertisement
Sport

Kerry swimmer among winners at Irish National Short Course Championships

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Jack Grace of the Kingdom Swimming Club & the Swim Ireland High Performance Squad, Limerick has been crowned 100m Freestyle Champion at the Irish National Short Course Championships.

He took the honours in a time of 49.22.

