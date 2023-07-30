Kerry surrender Sam Maguire

Kerry have failed in their quest for back to back All-Ireland senior football titles.

The Kingdom went down to Dublin in Croke Park by 1-15 to 1-13.

Dublin keeper Stephen Cluxton pointed the dubs in front from a 4th minute 45. Paul Geaney had the first chance of a goal, his effort cleared to safety however before David Clifford had the Kingdom level in the 6th minute. Paul Mannion had Dublin back in front with a fine point from distance. A Sean O'Shea free into the Hill brought Kerry back on terms but not for long as Brian Fenton nudged the Dubs ahead in the 12th minute. Sean O'Shea made it 3 all form another free. A Dublin free then put then in front on the quarter hour mark; 4 points to 3. The next score did not arrive for another 9 minutes, Paul Mannion doubling the Dubs advantage. Sean O'Shea halved the deficit with Kerry's first score in 14 minutes to make it 5 to 4 after 28 minutes. Poor shooting was the order of the day in the ensuing minutes as both sides were guilty of poor efforts for points. From a free Stephen Cluxton put Dublin 2 clear in added on time. However, it was Kerry who led at the short whistle thanks to a Paul Geaney goal . HT Kerry 1-4 Dublin 0-7

Brian Howard brought Dublin level 2 minutes into the second period. A David Clifford free had the Kingdom back in front again. There was a major scare for the Kingdom then as Con O'Callaghan rattled the Kerry crossbar Kerry had 3 of the next 4 points and led by 1-8 to 8 points after 44 minutes. Disaster struck for the Kingdom then as they coughed up possession to allow Paddy Small to draw level It was now 1-8 apiece, 46 minutes gone. The Kingdom responded with back to back points, through Sean O'Shea and Paudie Clifford, to pull 2 clear at the 49 minute mark. Paudie Clifford then kicked Kerry 3 in front. Back to back Dublin scores cut the deficit to the minimum; 1-11 to 1-10 after 54 minutes. Paul Mannion had Dublin level 2 minutes later as a pulsating encounter continued. The 64th minute brought the next score, Brian Fenton edging Dublin ahead. Sub Killian Spillane had Kerry on terms once more but not for long with Paddy Small nudging Dublin ahead by 1-13 to 1-12; 3 minutes to go. A Sean O'Shea free in the first of 6 added on minutes had the tie all square. Paul Mannion had the next big say, a decisive 74th minute point. Dean Rock had another point as Dublin regained Sam Maguire.