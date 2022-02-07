Advertisement
Kerry success at National Coursing Meeting

Feb 7, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry success at National Coursing Meeting
Kerry’s Liam Dowling was among the winners at the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel.

Ballymac Floral took the honours in the 2021 Oaks.

Reviewing the action is James O’Connor

