Kerry success at Munster Championships

At the Munster U12 to 13 and U9 to 11 team and individual Track and Field Championships in Castleisland:
Sam O’Shea, Star of the Laune, gold u12 turbo javelin with a CBP of 33.12m
Aoibhinn O’Driscoll, St Brendan’s, gold u13 hurdles
Donnacha Quigg, Star of the Laune, 3rd u13 high jump
Emma O'Flaherty, St Brendan’s, 2nd u9 turbo javelin
Roisin Hogan, Farranfore, 3rd u9 turbo javelin
Donnacha Quilter, Lios Tuathail, 3rd u13 long jump
Sophie O’Flaherty, Lios Tuathail, silver u12 girls high jump
Noinin O'Riordan, Gneeveguilla, 3rd u12 shot
Girls u9 4 x 100m relay: bronze St.Brendans