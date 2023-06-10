Advertisement
Sport

Kerry success at Munster Championships

Jun 10, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry success at Munster Championships
At the Munster U12 to 13 and U9 to 11 team and individual Track and Field Championships in Castleisland:

Sam O’Shea, Star of the Laune, gold u12 turbo javelin with a CBP of 33.12m

Aoibhinn O’Driscoll, St Brendan’s, gold u13 hurdles

Donnacha Quigg, Star of the Laune, 3rd u13 high jump

Emma O'Flaherty, St Brendan’s, 2nd u9 turbo javelin

Roisin Hogan, Farranfore, 3rd u9 turbo javelin

Donnacha Quilter, Lios Tuathail, 3rd u13 long jump

Sophie O’Flaherty, Lios Tuathail, silver u12 girls high jump

Noinin O'Riordan, Gneeveguilla, 3rd u12 shot

Girls u9 4 x 100m relay: bronze St.Brendans

