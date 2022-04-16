Kerry start McDonagh Cup with loss

Kerry have lost their Joe McDonagh Cup opener.

The Kingdom were beaten by Down at Austin Stack Park, Tralee; 1-19 to 0-18.

An amazing start to this game saw Down goal right from the throw-in. Kerry responded with a point from a Shane Conway free but Down then put over to make it a 3 point game once more. Again the sides swapped points and after 8 minutes Down remained 3 clear. Kerry had 2 of the next 3 points; through Padraig Boyle and Shane Conway; to make it 1-3 to 0-4 after 13 minutes. Ten minutes later that same gap existed; Kerry 0-7 Down 1-6. The Kingdom had it back to a 1 point game by the half hour mark before Shane Conway pointed to draw the Kingdom level. Kerry were in the ascendancy and went in front for the very first time in added on time when Michael Leane pointed. At half time it was Kerry 0-11 Down 1-7.

The Kingdom increased that gap to 13 points to 1-8 early in the second period. However, Down had drawn level by the 49 minute mark at 0-14 to 1-11. After Down went in front Shane Conway brought Kerry back on terms. It was nip and tuck, Down ahead by 1-14 to 0-16 ten minutes from full time. Their lead was up to three 2 minutes from time at 1-18 to 0-18. heading into added on time Down were awarded a penalty, Kerry's Paudie O'Connor receiving a black card in the process. The penalty was tapped over the bar, putting 4 between the sides. Kerry went down the other end and were awarded a penalty of their own when Niall Mulcahy was fouled. Shane Conway's 74th minute striker was superbly saved, Down's 4 point advantage remaining intact.