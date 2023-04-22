Advertisement
Sport

Kerry start Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship with loss

Apr 22, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lost at Clare in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.

The Kingdom went down by 2-15 to 2-4 in Doonbeg.

At half-time Kerry had trailed 1-12 to 2-3.

