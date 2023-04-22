Kerry start Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship with loss

Kerry lost at Clare in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.
The Kingdom went down by 2-15 to 2-4 in Doonbeg.
At half-time Kerry had trailed 1-12 to 2-3.
