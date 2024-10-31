Kerry Star Joins AFL Club

Kerry's Cillian Burke has completed a move to the AFL.
The Milltown-Castlemaine player has signed for Geelong as a Category B rookie.
He'll link up with Oisin Mullin and fellow Kerry man Mark O'Connor at the club.
