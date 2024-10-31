Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Star Joins AFL Club

Oct 31, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Star Joins AFL Club
Kerry's Cillian Burke has completed a move to the AFL.

The Milltown-Castlemaine player has signed for Geelong as a Category B rookie.

He'll link up with Oisin Mullin and fellow Kerry man Mark O'Connor at the club.

