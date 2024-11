Geelong's newest Irish recruit, Cillian Burke sat down with Cats Media on his first day at the club

Burke made the decision to switch codes and follow in the footsteps of Dingle's Mark O'Connor and Mayo's Oisin Mullin, signing with the Cats as a Category B Rookie for the 2025 season.

Speaking with Cats Media on his first day at the club, Burke said he took inspiration from Geelong's strong Irish contingent when deciding his future.