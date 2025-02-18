Kerry squash review

The finals of the January Competition sponsored by The Aquila Club took place last Thursday the 13th Feb - while delayed in part by bad winter weather it did not disappoint. Team Connie versus Team Domo. First Game of the Night was a good curtain raiser - Maree Molan took on Tadhg Hickey. Maree and Tadgh both played well but Tadgh had a bit more on the night and won 3-0. We moved onto the up and coming youngster Noah Counihan who played Stephen Moore. Noah on behalf of team Domo outplayed Stephen in the first two games. Stephen mounted a challenge in the third but to no avail and Team Domo had a two nil lead on the night.

Up to the Tee stood Ray O’Callaghan against Patrick Lyne, two seasoned players but responsibility fell to Ray to get Team Connie back on track. A great game was played by both players but Ray had a few tricks that Patrick fell foul to, and Ray won out 3-0. Ken Malone was next on the march to try and even things out, against a great clubman: Neil Kavanagh. Ken took an early two nil lead but Neil was having none of it and brought it back to 2-2. Down to the wire but two tired players played the fifth game, with Ken narrowly wining out for his team. Teams were at two-all, and it was all down to the team captains to battle it out. Connie Doyle facing Domagoj Rac aka Domo. Connie, another great clubman with great knowledge of the game and Domo the Rookie turned top level player in the club. Domo’s enthusiasm and fitness got him an early 2-0 lead. Connie turned on the style and got one back to make it 2-1 but Domo shook off the comeback and finished well to take the win for his team at 3-1.

Another fantastic night of Squash and we would like to thank Eoin Horan of the Aquila Club and his staff for the prizes, and thanks to all at the squash club for making these competitions possible. March Competition Sheet up now sponsored by Torc Engineering. We’re always glad to welcome new players with beginners/improvers every Tuesday evening and Juniors Training every Thursday evening.

For enquiries please contact the Aquila Club reception at the Gleneagle Hotel by email [email protected] or call 064 6636178.