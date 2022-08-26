Kerry sides paired in FAI Junior Cup

Tralee Dynamos and St. Brendan’s Park have been drawn against each other in Round 1 of the FAI Junior Cup.
A.C Athletic play Strand Road
Killarney Athletic will go to Bridge United
Mastergeeha meet Newmarket Celtic
Fenit face Fern Celtic B
Dingle are at Shannon Olympic
Castleisland go to Creeves Celtic
Killarney Celtic host Fern Celtic A
and MEK Galaxy are at Broadford.
Full draw for Round 1 Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond
Fixture Home Team Away Team
1 SHANNON TOWN Vs Fair green celtic
2 A.C Athletic Vs Strand Road
3 Kilkishen Celtic Vs Shannon Hibernians
4 Bridge United AFC Vs Killarney Athletic AFC
5 Mastergeeha Fc Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc
6 Tralee Dynamos Vs St. Brendan’s Park FC
7 fenit samphires fc Vs Fern Celtic B Team
8 SHANNON OLYMPIC Vs Dingle Bay Rovers
9 Coole fc Vs Breska Rovers
10 Ballingarry AFC Vs Dromore United FC
11 Glin Rovers FC Vs Lifford FC
12 Creeves Celtic Vs Castleisland Afc
13 Tulla United Vs Avenue United
14 Killarney Celtic Vs Fern Celtic A Team
15 BROADFORD UNITED AFC Vs MEK Galaxy FC
16 Kilcornan AFC Vs Bunratty Cratloe FC
Byes
1 Classic F.C 3 Newcastle West Town FC
2 Kilrush Rangers AFC 4 SHANNONSIDE FC