Kerry sides paired in FAI Junior Cup

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Dynamos and St. Brendan’s Park have been drawn against each other in Round 1 of the FAI Junior Cup.

A.C Athletic play Strand Road

Killarney Athletic will go to Bridge United

Mastergeeha meet Newmarket Celtic

Fenit face Fern Celtic B

Dingle are at Shannon Olympic

Castleisland go to Creeves Celtic

Killarney Celtic host Fern Celtic A

and MEK Galaxy are at Broadford.

Full draw for Round 1 Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond

Fixture Home Team Away Team
1 SHANNON TOWN Vs Fair green celtic
2 A.C Athletic Vs Strand Road
3 Kilkishen Celtic Vs Shannon Hibernians
4 Bridge United AFC Vs Killarney Athletic AFC
5 Mastergeeha Fc Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc
6 Tralee Dynamos Vs St. Brendan’s Park FC
7 fenit samphires fc Vs Fern Celtic B Team
8 SHANNON OLYMPIC Vs Dingle Bay Rovers
9 Coole fc Vs Breska Rovers
10 Ballingarry AFC Vs Dromore United FC
11 Glin Rovers FC Vs Lifford FC
12 Creeves Celtic Vs Castleisland Afc
13 Tulla United Vs Avenue United
14 Killarney Celtic Vs Fern Celtic A Team
15 BROADFORD UNITED AFC Vs MEK Galaxy FC
16 Kilcornan AFC Vs Bunratty Cratloe FC

Byes
1 Classic F.C 3 Newcastle West Town FC
2 Kilrush Rangers AFC 4 SHANNONSIDE FC

