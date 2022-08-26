Kerry sides paired in FAI Junior Cup

Tralee Dynamos and St. Brendan’s Park have been drawn against each other in Round 1 of the FAI Junior Cup.

Full draw for Round 1 Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond

Fixture Home Team Away Team

1 SHANNON TOWN Vs Fair green celtic

2 A.C Athletic Vs Strand Road

3 Kilkishen Celtic Vs Shannon Hibernians

4 Bridge United AFC Vs Killarney Athletic AFC

5 Mastergeeha Fc Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc

6 Tralee Dynamos Vs St. Brendan’s Park FC

7 fenit samphires fc Vs Fern Celtic B Team

8 SHANNON OLYMPIC Vs Dingle Bay Rovers

9 Coole fc Vs Breska Rovers

10 Ballingarry AFC Vs Dromore United FC

11 Glin Rovers FC Vs Lifford FC

12 Creeves Celtic Vs Castleisland Afc

13 Tulla United Vs Avenue United

14 Killarney Celtic Vs Fern Celtic A Team

15 BROADFORD UNITED AFC Vs MEK Galaxy FC

16 Kilcornan AFC Vs Bunratty Cratloe FC

Byes

1 Classic F.C 3 Newcastle West Town FC

2 Kilrush Rangers AFC 4 SHANNONSIDE FC