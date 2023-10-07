Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Sides In National Basketball Saturday Fixtures

Oct 7, 2023 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Sides In National Basketball Saturday Fixtures
Former Champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors face another Galway side in Round 2 of the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League this evening.

They travel to take on reigning National Cup champions University of Galway Maree. Tip off in the Kingfisher Arena is at 6.00pm.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Basketball League, there's a 7pm tip-off for Killarney Cougars who are at home to Waterford Vikings in the Presentation Gym.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls entertain Limerick Sport Eagles at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre from 7.30.

Before that, there's a 4.30 tip-off for Utility Trust St Pauls versus Limerick Celtics at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre in the MissQuote.ie Women's Basketball League.

