Kerry sides continue Super and National league campaigns tonight

Nov 13, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Bright DCU Saints this evening in the Men’s Super League, from 7.30.

Scott’s Lakers St.Paul’s Killarney also play at 7.30 this evening, home to UCC Blue Demons in the Men’s National League.

