Kerry sides competing this weekend in All Ireland Club Championships

St Pauls Killarney and St Marys Castleisland compete this weekend in the U14 Girls All Ireland Club Championships.
Killarney Cougars meanwhile have a national semi-final on Sunday.
Padraig Harnett reports
