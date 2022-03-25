Advertisement
Sport

Kerry sides competing this weekend in All Ireland Club Championships

Mar 25, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry sides competing this weekend in All Ireland Club Championships Kerry sides competing this weekend in All Ireland Club Championships
Share this article

St Pauls Killarney and St Marys Castleisland compete this weekend in the U14 Girls All Ireland Club Championships.

Killarney Cougars meanwhile have a national semi-final on Sunday.

Padraig Harnett reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus