Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 83-80 at Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig in the Men’s Super League.

In the Women’s Super League Utility Trust St. Paul’s were beaten 75-62 at Trinity Meteors.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers lost 106-70 at Limerick Celtics.

Advertisement

Today:

Development League

Tralee Warriors home to Limerick Sport Eagles at 4.30