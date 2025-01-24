Kerry side for Round 1 of League to be named tonight

The Kerry side for Round 1 of the Allianz Football League is to be named tonight.

The Kingdom go up against Donegal from 1.45 on Sunday.

Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor was asked how the new rules might impact on him this season

That interview with Diarmuid O'Connor, who was speaking in association with the launch of Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, will be aired in full on Radio Kerry tomorrow afternoon.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kingdom team selection.