Kerry SFC Semi Finals Preview; JFC Final Preview

Oct 12, 2024 16:45 By radiokerrysport
Kerry SFC Semi Finals Preview; JFC Final Preview
East Kerry v St.Kierans in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship has reached the semi final stage and two mouthwatering games are down for decision this weekend.

St Brendan's face Senior Club champions Dr Crokes this evening in Austin Stack Park from 5pm.

Meanwhile in the other semi final, defending champions and favourites East Kerry take on Dingle in Austin Stack Park tomorrow at 2pm.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to the respective management teams ahead of the semi finals.

St Brendan's selector Tommy Sullivan

Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman

Dingle selector Liam O'Connor

Radio Kerry Sport also spoke to the station's analysts and journalists from around the county.

John O'Dowd, Kerryman journalist and Clubber commentator

Tim Moynihan, Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster

Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain

=========================================================

The Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship final takes place this evening.

Duagh face Tarbert in the decider, with throw-in at Listowel at 7pm.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to the management teams ahead of the final.

Duagh manager John Halpin

Tarbert selector Eamon McElligott

