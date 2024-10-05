Kerry SFC Quarter Finals Preview; Ladies County Finals Preview

The Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship has reached the quarter final stage.

St Brendan's are up against Kenmare in Beaufort at 2pm tomorrow.

Defending champions East Kerry will face St Kierans in Austin Stack Park also at 2pm tomorrow

Templenoe take on Dingle from 1:30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium as part of a double header, with Senior Club champions Dr Crokes facing Rathmore at 3:30pm.

Radio Kerry spoke to the station analysts to preview the weekend's action.

Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain



Tim Moynihan, Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster



Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain



The Bon Secours County Championship Finals also take place this Sunday.

Castleisland Desmonds take on Southern Gaels in the Senior Championship final tomorrow in Austin Stack Park from 6:30pm.

The earlier game in Austin Stack Park sees MKL Gaels face Scartaglin at 4:30pm.

Junior A Final:

Abbeydorney v Ballymac

John Mitchel's GAA Complex

12pm

Junior B Final:

Kilcummin v Killarney Legion

John Mitchel's GAA Complex

2pm

Junior C Final:

Beale v Southern Gaels B

Castleisland Desmonds Pitch

12pm

Radio Kerry spoke to managers of the clubs and analyst Breda O'Shea to preview the finals.

Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea



Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney



Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick



MKL Gaels manager Colman O'Shea



Scartaglin manager Alan O'Neill



Ballymac manager Stephen O'Brien



Kilcummin manager Willie Maher



Beale Secretary Cora O'Mahony



Southern Gaels B manager Andrew Wynton

