Kerry SFC Quarter Finals Preview; Ladies County Finals Preview

Oct 5, 2024 15:59 By radiokerrysport
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship has reached the quarter final stage.

St Brendan's are up against Kenmare in Beaufort at 2pm tomorrow.

Defending champions East Kerry will face St Kierans in Austin Stack Park also at 2pm tomorrow

Templenoe take on Dingle from 1:30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium as part of a double header, with Senior Club champions Dr Crokes facing Rathmore at 3:30pm.

Radio Kerry spoke to the station analysts to preview the weekend's action.

Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain

Tim Moynihan, Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain

-----------------------------------------------

The Bon Secours County Championship Finals also take place this Sunday.

Castleisland Desmonds take on Southern Gaels in the Senior Championship final tomorrow in Austin Stack Park from 6:30pm.

The earlier game in Austin Stack Park sees MKL Gaels face Scartaglin at 4:30pm.

Junior A Final:

Abbeydorney v Ballymac
John Mitchel's GAA Complex
12pm

Junior B Final:

Kilcummin v Killarney Legion
John Mitchel's GAA Complex
2pm

Junior C Final:

Beale v Southern Gaels B
Castleisland Desmonds Pitch
12pm

Radio Kerry spoke to managers of the clubs and analyst Breda O'Shea to preview the finals.

Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea

Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney

Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick

MKL Gaels manager Colman O'Shea

Scartaglin manager Alan O'Neill

Ballymac manager Stephen O'Brien

Kilcummin manager Willie Maher

Beale Secretary Cora O'Mahony

Southern Gaels B manager Andrew Wynton

