Kerry SFC Quarter Finals Preview; Ladies County Finals Preview

The Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship has reached the quarter final stage.
St Brendan's are up against Kenmare in Beaufort at 2pm tomorrow.
Defending champions East Kerry will face St Kierans in Austin Stack Park also at 2pm tomorrow
Templenoe take on Dingle from 1:30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium as part of a double header, with Senior Club champions Dr Crokes facing Rathmore at 3:30pm.
Radio Kerry spoke to the station analysts to preview the weekend's action.
Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain
Tim Moynihan, Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster
Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain
-----------------------------------------------
The Bon Secours County Championship Finals also take place this Sunday.
Castleisland Desmonds take on Southern Gaels in the Senior Championship final tomorrow in Austin Stack Park from 6:30pm.
The earlier game in Austin Stack Park sees MKL Gaels face Scartaglin at 4:30pm.
Junior A Final:
Abbeydorney v Ballymac
John Mitchel's GAA Complex
12pm
Junior B Final:
Kilcummin v Killarney Legion
John Mitchel's GAA Complex
2pm
Junior C Final:
Beale v Southern Gaels B
Castleisland Desmonds Pitch
12pm
Radio Kerry spoke to managers of the clubs and analyst Breda O'Shea to preview the finals.
Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea
Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney
Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick
MKL Gaels manager Colman O'Shea
Scartaglin manager Alan O'Neill
Ballymac manager Stephen O'Brien
Kilcummin manager Willie Maher
Beale Secretary Cora O'Mahony
Southern Gaels B manager Andrew Wynton