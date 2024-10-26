Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes

Sunday October 27th

Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final

Dingle v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Replay if level after normal time.

Dingle will face Dr Crokes in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.

Dingle will be hoping to win the competition for the first time since 1948 while Dr Crokes will be hoping to bridge a six year gap with their last County Final success in 2018.

Former Kerry captain and Radio Kerry analyst Ambrose O'Donovan

Former Kerry captain and Radio Kerry analyst Billy O'Shea previews



Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster Tim Moynihan previews



Dr Crokes player Gavin White



Dingle player Michael Flannery



Dingle player Paul Geaney



Dr Crokes player Gavin O'Shea



Dingle selector Liam O'Connor

