Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes

Oct 26, 2024 14:59 By radiokerrysport
Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes
Dingle v Dr.Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Sunday October 27th

Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final

Dingle v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Replay if level after normal time.

Dingle will face Dr Crokes in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.

Dingle will be hoping to win the competition for the first time since 1948 while Dr Crokes will be hoping to bridge a six year gap with their last County Final success in 2018.

Former Kerry captain and Radio Kerry analyst Ambrose O'Donovan

Former Kerry captain and Radio Kerry analyst Billy O'Shea previews

Radio Kerry commentator and broadcaster Tim Moynihan previews

Dr Crokes player Gavin White

Dingle player Michael Flannery

Dingle player Paul Geaney

Dr Crokes player Gavin O'Shea

Dingle selector Liam O'Connor

