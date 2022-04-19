Advertisement
Sport

Kerry set up home Munster Final against Cork after victory over Clare

Apr 19, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry set up home Munster Final against Cork after victory over Clare Kerry set up home Munster Final against Cork after victory over Clare
Share this article

Kerry will meet Cork in the Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final next Monday following a 1-11 to 0-8 win over Clare last night. The Kingdom had to fight back from a 6 point to 4 deficit at the short whistle. A Cillian Burns goal set Kerry on their way to victory. After the game, Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan spoke to Kerry Bainisteoir Declan O Sullivan

Kerry will meet Cork in the final, that one will take place in Austin Stack Park next Monday, April 25th. Throw in is set for 7:30pm. Cork made light work of their semi final last night, running out comfortable 2-15 to 5 point winners over Limerick.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Derby relegated

Apr 18, 2022 17:04
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus