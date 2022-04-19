Kerry set up home Munster Final against Cork after victory over Clare

Kerry will meet Cork in the Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final next Monday following a 1-11 to 0-8 win over Clare last night. The Kingdom had to fight back from a 6 point to 4 deficit at the short whistle. A Cillian Burns goal set Kerry on their way to victory. After the game, Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan spoke to Kerry Bainisteoir Declan O Sullivan

Kerry will meet Cork in the final, that one will take place in Austin Stack Park next Monday, April 25th. Throw in is set for 7:30pm. Cork made light work of their semi final last night, running out comfortable 2-15 to 5 point winners over Limerick.