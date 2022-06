Kerry will soon discover their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 1/4 final opponent.

As Provincial champions the Kingdom are to face a Round 2 qualifiers winner but not Cork, whom they've already played.

It means Kerry will take on Armagh, Mayo or Clare over the weekend of June 25th and 26th.

Derry, Dublin and Galway make up the remainder of the provincial champions in the quarter-final draw which takes place a little after 8.30.