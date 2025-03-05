Kerry Senior Hurlers Face Key Clash Against Down

The Kerry senior hurlers look to keep promotion hopes alive as they take on table-toppers Down in Round 6 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A.

John Griffin’s side are fourth in the table on four points and need a win to stay in the hunt for a league final spot. Kerry come into this game off the back of a 1-20 to 0-20 victory over Meath, while Down showcased their firepower with a 9-26 to 0-9 demolition of Tyrone.

A win for Kerry would be a major boost heading into the final round, but they’ll need a top performance to overcome the unbeaten Down.

Advertisement

Throw-in is at 1 PM this Sunday, with live updates throughout the afternoon.